RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine braces for renewed attacks | Draft-age Russian youths' fears | Family flees Ukraine, finds refuge in Md. | How to help
Home » National News » Judge rules California diversity…

Judge rules California diversity law is unconstitutional

The Associated Press

April 1, 2022, 10:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California’s landmark law mandating that corporate boards have minority or LGBT members violates the state Constitution.

Friday’s brief ruling granted summary judgment to Judicial Watch, a conservative legal group that sought a permanent injunction against the measure.

The lawsuit argued it was illegal to use taxpayer funds to enforce a law that violates the equal protection clause of the California Constitution by mandating a quota based on race, ethnicity, sexual preference and transgender status.

A related lawsuit challenges another state law requiring a woman director on corporate boards.

Messages seeking comment from the state weren’t immediately returned.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD Cloud Exchange: Air Force’s Jay Bonci on Cloud One, Platform One

March's TSP performance a mixed bag for stock funds

Commerce, HUD detail office reentry plans as lawmakers urge faster return to in-person work

Federal efforts on critical infrastructure cybersecurity come under White House review

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up