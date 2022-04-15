Judge: Colorado shooting suspect incompetent to stand trial

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A judge ruled Friday that a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket…

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A judge ruled Friday that a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket last year is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, further delaying court proceedings in the case.

The prosecution of Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, has been on hold since December, when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he was mentally incompetent — unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.

The ruling came nearly a month after Boulder, the home of the University of Colorado, marked the first anniversary of the attack that killed workers, customers and a police officer who rushed inside the store.

Investigators have not released any information about why they believe Alissa launched the attack or why he may have targeted the supermarket. He lived in the neighboring suburb of Arvada, where authorities say he passed a background check to legally buy the Ruger AR-556 pistol he allegedly used six days before the shooting.

Competency is a different legal issue than a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, which involves whether someone’s mental health prevented them from understanding right from wrong at the time a crime was committed.

The judge set a July 21 hearing on Alissa’s competency to stand trial.

