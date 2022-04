RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Jennifer Kupcho wins The Chevron Championship in the final edition of the major championship at…

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Jennifer Kupcho wins The Chevron Championship in the final edition of the major championship at Mission Hills.

