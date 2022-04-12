Driver killed in string of crashes on I-95 in Delaware

Delaware State Police say a man was killed in a string of crashes on Interstate 95 involving several vehicles.

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a man was killed in a string of crashes on Interstate 95 involving several vehicles.

Police say a Chevrolet Sonic was traveling southbound on I-95 early Monday when it hit the rear of a Dodge Ram for unknown reasons, sending the Chevrolet into the left side guardrail, then back onto the roadway without any lights activated.

The Dodge stopped on the right shoulder.

Two tractor trailers and a GMC Sierra hit the disabled Chevrolet, which then caught fire.

Responding troopers pulled the 62-year-old man from Bear from the car and he was taken to Christiana Hospital where police say he was later pronounced dead.

The other drivers refused medical attention.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.