Del. official opts for bench trial on misconduct charges

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A state medical official who is also a former Delaware lawmaker has opted for a bench trial on charges of official misconduct and falsifying business records.

The trial of Rebecca D. Walker is set to begin Tuesday afternoon in New Castle County Superior Court.

Walker is the director of nursing in the state Division of Public Health and a former state House representative.

She is accused of submitting phony records regarding employee alcohol and drug testing over a period of almost five years while she served as deputy director of the state Division of Forensic Science.

