The Associated Press

April 28, 2022, 12:00 AM

EXPLAINER: What Twitter could do as privately held company

AP-NORC poll: Most in US fear Ukraine war misinformation

In NYC, ads for jobs will have to say what they pay

Post-Floyd probe finds discrimination by Minneapolis police

Dem lawmaker: Biden suggests he’ll ease student loan burden

Big progress on wildfires, but dangerous winds on the way

Millionaire candidates pour cash into Ohio, Pa. Senate races

Survivors unite to deliver message on Holocaust remembrance

Older people fret less about aging in place: AP-NORC Poll

Russia releases US Marine vet in surprise prisoner exchange

