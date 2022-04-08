RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Fighting looms over eastern front | Ukraine seeks arms from NATO | Why is Russia focus on the east? | Photos
AP Top U.S. News at 1:11 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 8, 2022, 12:00 AM

US speeds entry for Ukrainians as more reach Mexico border

Major outage forces Puerto Rico to shutter schools, offices

Judge tosses Girl Scouts’ recruitment suit vs. Boy Scouts

Mass shooting suspect served less time with California law

Police: Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals

Manhattan DA: Trump criminal investigation is continuing

Appeals court OKs Biden federal employee vaccine mandate

NOAA: Potent heat-trapping methane increases at record pace

Social programs weak in many states with tough abortion laws

Louisiana prosecutor pursues own case in Ronald Greene death

