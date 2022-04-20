RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More Russian troops in the east | For Russian diplomats, disinfo is part of job | Apartment block reflects new Ukraine
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:08 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 20, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Feds will appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed

‘Wall of fire’ forces evacuations near Arizona tourist town

Palin on serving in Congress: ‘It would be all about Alaska’

NJ diocese agrees to $87.5M deal to settle sex abuse suits

Strong influences help mold 2022 US Teacher of the Year

Court ruling creates mishmash of transportation mask rules

Expert: Cop pressed gun to Patrick Lyoya’s head then fired

Moving beyond masks: Biden toils to put pandemic behind him

Biden launches $6B effort to save distressed nuclear plants

Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard’s allegations ‘heinous’

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Congress upholds pay freeze for political appointees, vice president through end of 2022

DeJoy: USPS in recovery but ‘uncomfortable changes’ still to come under reform plan

USCIS deputy to become TSA CIO

USPS sets slower delivery standard for small packages, starting May 1

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up