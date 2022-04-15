RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Russia's Black Sea flagship sinks | Pressure on US to give Ukraine intelligence | UN chief says Mariupol is starving | Photos
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:15 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 15, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Subway shooting heightens NYC mayor’s focus on rising crime

Brooklyn subway attack suspect is jailed without bail

Expanding drought leaves western US scrambling for water

Store owner to be returned to California in girl’s shooting

Homeschooling surge continues despite schools reopening

Jacky’s quest: 1 woman, 1 leg, 102 marathons in 102 days

LA political donor gets 30 years in prison for fetish deaths

Woman killed by falling tree as storms hit Midwest, South

Talk of race, sex in schools divides Americans: AP-NORC poll

Family seeks charges, officer’s ID in Patrick Lyoya’s death

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

Agencies release over 300 actions to advance equity in federal services

HHS aims to merge patient data across networks with new health IT system

Out of the woods with financial system, Coast Guard can turn attention to industry

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up