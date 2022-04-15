RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine begins | Yellen to see Ukraine PM | Boycott of Russian gas?
Home » National News » 15-year-old girl stabbed to…

15-year-old girl stabbed to death at California high school

The Associated Press

April 18, 2022, 7:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death Monday on a high school campus by a man who had targeted her for the attack, authorities said.

The girl was stabbed several times at about 11 a.m. at Stagg High School in Stockton in California’s Central Valley and died at a hospital, Stockton Unified School District Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. said at a news conference.

Her name wasn’t immediately released.

The attacker, a man in his 40s, was quickly detained. His name was not released.

The man drove to the school and went through a campus gate, police said.

He attacked before security and staff could stop him, Ramirez said.

“We definitely will be re-evaluating” campus security, he said.

The school was placed on lockdown after the stabbing.

The teenager was targeted, school district officials said, but there was no immediate word on how the man knew the teen.

A motive for the killing remains under investigation, police said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

USPS sets slower delivery standard for small packages, starting May 1

DeJoy: USPS in recovery but ‘uncomfortable changes’ still to come under reform plan

DHS reviewing misconduct discipline processes after unpublished IG reports come to light

USCIS deputy to become TSA CIO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up