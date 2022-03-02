CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Oak Ridge, TVA to partner on decarbonization technologies

The Associated Press

March 2, 2022, 4:00 AM

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (AP) — The Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the Tennessee Valley Authority have signed a new memoradum of understanding to work together on decarbonization technologies.

According to a news release, the partnership will help TVA work toward the goal of net-zero carbon emissions.

The partners will explore capturing carbon directly from the air and converting carbon dioxide into valuable products.

They will also explore hydrogen generation, electric vehicle charging, new nuclear reactor technology, long-duration energy storage and grid modernization, among other things.

TVA provides electricity to 10 million people in seven states.

Oak Ridge is the U.S. Department of Energy’s largest science and energy laboratory.

