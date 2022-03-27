RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation | Live updates | How to help
Legislative panel begins hearings on proposed capital budget

The Associated Press

March 27, 2022, 4:22 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Members of a Delaware legislative committee are set to convene this week to consider Democratic Gov. John Carney’s proposed capital budget for construction, transportation and economic development.

The joint committee will meet Monday to begin four days of hearings on Carney’s $1.18 billion proposal for the fiscal year starting July 1. Carney’s recommended capital budget includes $315.7 million for transportation and $305 million for school construction and renovation.

The overall spending plan is down slightly from the whopping $1.3 billion that lawmakers approved last year.

Monday’s agenda includes capital spending plans for the Office of Management and Budget, the Department of Finance, the State Housing Authority and the Department of Transportation.

