AP Top U.S. News at 12:06 a.m. EST The Associated Press

Officials: 7 dead after tornadoes tore through central Iowa Republican ‘unforced errors’ threaten path to Senate control Ukraine says evacuations…

Officials: 7 dead after tornadoes tore through central Iowa Republican ‘unforced errors’ threaten path to Senate control Ukraine says evacuations stall amid Russian shelling 1,100 homes evacuated as firefighters battle Florida fires Convoy protesting COVID-19 mandates does beltway circuit Teachers reimagine US history lessons with eye on diversity Iditarod dogs pack Anchorage for race’s ceremonial start Threats, vitriol aimed at women in positions of power Death toll nears 6 million as pandemic enters its 3rd year Gas tops $4 per gallon average, 1st time since 2008 Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.