AP Top U.S. News at 12:06 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

March 7, 2022, 12:00 AM

Officials: 7 dead after tornadoes tore through central Iowa

Republican ‘unforced errors’ threaten path to Senate control

Ukraine says evacuations stall amid Russian shelling

1,100 homes evacuated as firefighters battle Florida fires

Convoy protesting COVID-19 mandates does beltway circuit

Teachers reimagine US history lessons with eye on diversity

Iditarod dogs pack Anchorage for race’s ceremonial start

Threats, vitriol aimed at women in positions of power

Death toll nears 6 million as pandemic enters its 3rd year

Gas tops $4 per gallon average, 1st time since 2008

