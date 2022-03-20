AP Top U.S. News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

Understaffing leaves after-school programs with unmet demand
Video shows cop kneeling on Wisconsin student’s neck
Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88
Authorities: Virginia reporter among 2 killed in shooting
Judge: Same-sex marriage license denials violated rights
American lost in Ukraine flew into war to help sick partner
Minnesota public defenders reach deal to avert strike
Firefighters gain ground on Texas wildfires on Saturday
Disney ‘regrets’ performance by visiting school drill team
Ground storm forces two Iditarod mushers to seek rescue
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.