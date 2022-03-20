RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
AP Top U.S. News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 20, 2022, 12:00 AM

Understaffing leaves after-school programs with unmet demand

Video shows cop kneeling on Wisconsin student’s neck

Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88

Authorities: Virginia reporter among 2 killed in shooting

Judge: Same-sex marriage license denials violated rights

American lost in Ukraine flew into war to help sick partner

Minnesota public defenders reach deal to avert strike

Firefighters gain ground on Texas wildfires on Saturday

Disney ‘regrets’ performance by visiting school drill team

Ground storm forces two Iditarod mushers to seek rescue

