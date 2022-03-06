AP Top U.S. News at 10:19 p.m. EST

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
March 6, 2022, 12:00 AM

Officials: 7 dead after tornadoes tore through central Iowa

1,100 homes evacuated as firefighters battle Florida fires

Convoy protesting COVID-19 mandates does beltway circuit

Teachers reimagine US history lessons with eye on diversity

Iditarod dogs pack Anchorage for race’s ceremonial start

Threats, vitriol aimed at women in positions of power

Death toll nears 6 million as pandemic enters its 3rd year

Gas tops $4 per gallon average, 1st time since 2008

Housing advocates seek funding to repeal California law

Jehovah’s Witnesses flee Russia for worship without fear

