CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shot likely to prevent serious diseases | Md. school board lifts statewide school mask mandate | Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity? | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » National News » Foundation named for late…

Foundation named for late civil rights pioneer John Lewis

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 9:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — A foundation named for U.S. Rep. John Lewis and his wife has been established to further the work of the late civil rights pioneer.

The John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation announced Monday – what would have been Lewis’ 82nd birthday – its goal is to work toward “strengthening democracy through civic engagement” and to amplify the voices of rising generations.

Linda Earley Chastang, a former chief of staff to Lewis, will serve as the foundation’s president.

“They were dedicated to creating a world in which the dignity and worth of every human being is recognized and valued,” she said.

John-Miles Lewis, son of the late couple, said his father envisioned the establishment of the foundation before his death in 2020.

“When my dad thought of this Foundation, it was his vision that it would support good work, inspire good troublemaking and do its part to make the world a better place,” Lewis said.

The foundation will mark its launch in May with a gala celebration on May 17 in Washington, D.C.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Tags:

civil rights

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up