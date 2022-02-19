OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Free skate world record shattered | Top photos
AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 2:35 AM

Feb. 12-18, 2022

From Ukrainian Army soldiers gathering to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin and world leaders discuss averting a war between Russia and Ukraine, to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, catching a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game after Mary J. Blige performed at halftime in Inglewood, Calif., to truck drivers and others protesting COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

