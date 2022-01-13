CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | CDC encourages higher-quality masks | Latest DC-area cases
Home » National News » WVa health partnership includes…

WVa health partnership includes products preparedness center

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 4:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A public-private health care partnership will launch a products preparedness center in West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice says the center will be located in Morgantown, involves a more than $50 million investment for the state and will create more than 125 jobs.

The previously announced partnership is between the West Virginia University Health System and Richmond, Virginia-based global health care logistics company Owens & Minor.

The company produces surgical products and personal protective equipment.

Justice says the COVID-19 pandemic has taught that preparedness and resiliency are incredibly important.

He says the partnership will have a positive impact for West Virginians.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

Lawmaker sets sights on 'CISA 2025' legislative proposal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up