WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Sunday evening | See the latest closings and delays | Forecast and current conditions | Outage map
Home » National News » Utah man sentenced to…

Utah man sentenced to prison for investment fraud scheme

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 8:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Utah man has been sentenced to five years in prison for his part in a nationwide investment fraud scheme that targeted elderly victims and led to losses of nearly $30 million.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, 62-year-old Tony Scott Sellers and other conspirators made misrepresentations and omitted information over six years to sell highly speculative investments that were sold and controlled by others.

Based on the fake claims, unsuspecting investors cashed out of 401(k) and other retirement accounts to purchase the investments, unaware that a portion of the funds would be skimmed off the top in so-called fees.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

Lawmaker sets sights on 'CISA 2025' legislative proposal

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up