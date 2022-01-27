ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Supreme Court clears way for Alabama execution of inmate who cited disability claims.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
January 27, 2022, 8:33 PM
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Supreme Court clears way for Alabama execution of inmate who cited disability claims.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.