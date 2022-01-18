CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. 1st lady has COVID-19 | APS gets OK for 'test-to-stay' | Course helping parents make vaccine decision | Loudoun County schools continues mask mandate | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Small town is against big quarry near Penobscot River

The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 9:08 PM

HEAGAN MOUNTAIN, Maine — A dispute is heating up between residents of a small town on the Penobscot River and a Virginia-based mining company that wants to quarry granite there.

The company applied for two key permits last month. Salmons, Inc. has already purchased most of Heagan Mountain in Prospect, a town of 600.

The Bangor Daily News reported Tuesday that many who live there are bitterly opposed to the $12 million dollar mining project.

The company is now asking the Maine Department of Environmental Protection for permits to build a mineral processing facility and an associated pier on Bowden Point.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

