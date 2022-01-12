CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Ronnie Spector, leader of the Ronettes and soaring voice behind hits like ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 4:40 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Ronnie Spector, leader of the Ronettes and soaring voice behind hits like ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78.

