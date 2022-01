ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutor: 3 officers stood by ‘minute after minute’ as Chauvin ‘killed George Floyd right in…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutor: 3 officers stood by ‘minute after minute’ as Chauvin ‘killed George Floyd right in front of them.’

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.