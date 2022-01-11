CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Petition seeks remote learning in Howard | Novavax vaccine gets S. Korea OK | DC bars checking vaccination status | MoCo health expert gives perspective on quarantine periods | Latest DC-area cases
Officer strikes, kills child while headed to Iowa fire

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 4:34 PM

RED OAK, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a western Iowa police officer struck and killed a 12-year-old child with a patrol vehicle while headed to an apartment fire.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla said the crash happened around 7 p.m. Monday near an intersection in the town of Red Oak. Dinkla said the officer was responding to the fire in “emergency mode.”

Authorities identified the child as Vana Marie Redd and the officer as Reece Anderson, 22, of Red Oak.

The patrol is investigating the crash.

