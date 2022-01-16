BEIJING (AP) — Media report Chinese city of Xi’an lifts some restrictions after 3 weeks of COVID-19 lockdown.

Listen now to WTOP News

BEIJING (AP) — Media report Chinese city of Xi’an lifts some restrictions after 3 weeks of COVID-19 lockdown.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.