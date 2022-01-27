CHICAGO (AP) — Man, teenager charged in fatal shooting of 8-year-old Chicago girl ordered held without bond.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
January 27, 2022, 1:14 PM
CHICAGO (AP) — Man, teenager charged in fatal shooting of 8-year-old Chicago girl ordered held without bond.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.