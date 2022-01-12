Man arrested after body of woman found in truck near home

Police in Virginia arrested a man and charged him with murder after the body of a woman was found in the trunk of a car near his residence in Maine.

Police say Wednesday that Paul DeForest of Lubec, Maine, was found at a residence in Warrenton, Virginia, after an investigation.

Police in Maine said they received information on Monday that an altercation had happened at a Lubec home where 65-year-old DeForest lived with his girlfriend.

They discovered the body in the car trunk after organizing a search on Tuesday.

