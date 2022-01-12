CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Home » National News » Man arrested after body…

Man arrested after body of woman found in truck near home

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 4:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LUBEC, Maine (AP) — Police in Virginia arrested a man and charged him with murder after the body of a woman was found in the trunk of a car near his residence in Maine.

Police say Wednesday that Paul DeForest of Lubec, Maine, was found at a residence in Warrenton, Virginia, after an investigation.

Police in Maine said they received information on Monday that an altercation had happened at a Lubec home where 65-year-old DeForest lived with his girlfriend.

They discovered the body in the car trunk after organizing a search on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DHS launching new employee training program focused on climate change

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Agencies must set up new COVID testing programs for unvaccinated, on-site employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up