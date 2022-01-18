CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces antibody testing program | What's it mean to be endemic? | Youngkin releases pandemic plan | ABC stores adjust hours | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » National News » Lawmaker wants flags at…

Lawmaker wants flags at half-staff once yearly for abortions

The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 8:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A panel of Idaho lawmakers has introduced a resolution that would have flags flown at half staff one day a year in recognition of abortions that have been performed since the medical procedure became legal nearly 50 years ago.

The resolution was introduced Monday in a Senate committee.

The bill from Idaho Falls Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt would designate Jan. 22 as the “Day of Tears.”

The concept comes from a Virginia-based anti-abortion organization of the same name, which seeks to get similar legislation passed in every state.

Ehardt says resolutions are also expected to be introduced this year in Ohio, Tennessee, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Mississippi and South Carolina.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

Agencies need to work smarter, not harder to close cyber vulnerabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up