Law enforcement official: Man who held hostages inside Texas synagogue is dead.

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 11:01 PM

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Law enforcement official: Man who held hostages inside Texas synagogue is dead.

