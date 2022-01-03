SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jury has reached a verdict in Elizabeth Holmes’ trial for fraud and conspiracy.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
January 3, 2022, 7:04 PM
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jury has reached a verdict in Elizabeth Holmes’ trial for fraud and conspiracy.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.