NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Governor signs posthumous pardon for Homer Plessy, Black man central to Supreme Court’s 1896 “separate but…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Governor signs posthumous pardon for Homer Plessy, Black man central to Supreme Court’s 1896 “separate but equal” ruling.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.