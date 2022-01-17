CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Is It Normal? podcast | Smithsonian gets new schedule | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Car plunges off California elevated highway, 3 people killed

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 11:48 AM

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Three people died after the car they were in plunged off an elevated section of a highway near Los Angeles and landed on the street below, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash on Interstate 210 happened at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in Pasadena, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two people in the car died at the scene and the third died at a hospital, KABC-TV reported.

The cause is under investigation.

