CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
Home » National News » Authorities identify 6 found…

Authorities identify 6 found dead at Milwaukee duplex

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 9:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Six people found dead with gunshot wounds in a Milwaukee duplex have been identified while police continue Tuesday to look for the person or people responsible for the slayings.

Three of the six, who ranged in age from 23 to 49, lived at the residence where the bodies were found Sunday afternoon, according Milwaukee County Medical Examiners Office records.

All six had gunshot wounds, Milwaukee police said. They include Michelle Williams, 49, Donta Williams, 44, Donald Smith, 43, Charles Hardy, 42, Javoni Liddell, 31, and Caleb Jordan, 23. The Williamses and Smith lived at the duplex, according to the medical examiner.

Milwaukee police responded about 3:45 p.m. Sunday to assist with a welfare check at the home where five bodies were initially discovered. The medical examiner tweeted early Monday that the body of an additional person, a man, was recovered from the home.

Their deaths were being investigated as homicides, police said. Investigators said they continue to look for “unknown suspects.”

Alice Cartwright has lived in the neighborhood since 1993 and told the Journal Sentinel it is plagued by gun violence. Even if she had heard gunshots in the area recently she said she wouldn’t think much of it, especially if there was no accompanying police response.

“It really happens so often, so I really didn’t pay that much attention,” she said.

The neighborhood, known as Park West, has been hit hard by violence during the coronavirus pandemic, which experts and local officials have tied to a skyrocketing homicide rate locally and nationally.

In 2019, 13 people were shot, one fatally, in the neighborhood, but the following year 65 people were shot in Park West, nine fatally, according to the Milwaukee Homicide Review Commission.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Navy appeals court decision barring punishment for SEALs who refused vaccine

Task force tells agencies how to handle court injunction on vaccine mandate

Agencies look to bring cohesion to digital identity projects

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up