AP Top U.S. News at 9:00 p.m. EST

EXPLAINER: What’s next in Prince Andrew sex abuse lawsuit?
Families prepare to lay to rest victims lost in Bronx fire
Boston makes final push to clear out homeless encampment
Police find no evidence Dayton mass shooter targeted sister
Prosecutors add dozens of charges in Wisconsin parade deaths
Last of new class of Navy warships departs shipyard
Kids’ low COVID-19 vaccination rates called a ‘gut punch’
Soaring COVID-19 cases renew US debate over mask mandates
Oregon Supreme Court to decide Kristof eligibility
New Mexico woman pleads not guilty to putting baby in trash
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.