AP Top U.S. News at 12:12 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 4, 2022, 12:00 AM

Insurrection prompts year of change for US Capitol Police

Teachers at culture war front lines with Jan. 6 education

Investigators narrow search for origin of Colorado wildfire

Omicron upends return to US schools and workplaces

FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges

Marine officer faces discharge over deadly training mishap

US close to ending buried nuke waste cleanup at Idaho site

Bucs coach: Antonio Brown didn’t claim injury before walkoff

How will pandemic end? Omicron clouds forecasts for endgame

Document Prince Andrew claims prevents lawsuit is released

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

