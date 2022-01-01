CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
AP Top U.S. News at 12:03 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 1, 2022, 12:00 AM

‘So many memories’: Over 500 homes feared destroyed by fire

New laws take effect across US on abortion, policing, taxes

2 wounded during Mall of America shooting, suspect sought

New York City ushers in 2022 with ball drop in Times Square

Over 65 shots fired on busy Philadelphia street; 6 wounded

Behind the wait for a verdict at Maxwell jury deliberations

Fact Focus: Misinformation persists after Maxwell trial ends

US Postal Service recovers from poor holiday showing in 2020

‘Wait, what?’ quip tops school’s annual banished words list

Pedestal where Lee statue stood in Va. capital fully removed

