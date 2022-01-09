CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
AP source: Denver Broncos fire coach Vic Fangio

The Associated Press

January 9, 2022, 10:41 AM

DENVER (AP) — Vic Fangio was fired Sunday morning as coach of the Denver Broncos after going 19-30 in three seasons, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision wasn’t immediately announced by the team, confirmed that Fangio was fired one day after Denver’s season-ending 28-24 loss to Kansas City.

Fangio had a fourth year left on his contract with a team option for 2023.

Fangio met with general manager George Paton ahead of the season finale and laid out his plan should he get another season in Denver.

The Broncos lost their final four games to finish 7-10. Fangio led Denver to a 5-11 mark last season and went 7-9 in 2019 after he replaced Vance Joseph.

Fangio got the job after more than three decades as an assistant, and he burnished his reputation as a defensive mastermind during his time in Denver. But the Broncos didn’t win, and that cost him his job.

Denver has missed the playoffs in all six seasons since its Super Bowl 50 victory and has posted five consecutive losing seasons.

