Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champ Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 1:20 AM

Obit_Thomas_Football_24269 FILE - Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas reacts after making a catch during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the New York Giants on Oct. 15, 2017, in Denver. Thomas, who eared five straight Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl ring during a prolific receiving career spent mostly with the Broncos, has died at the age of 33. Thomas was found dead in his suburban Atlanta home Thursday night, Dec. 9, 2021, said Officer Tim Lupo, public information officer for the police department in Roswell, Ga.
AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File
Obit_Thomas_Football_20443 FILE - Houston Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas speaks after the team's NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Nov. 4, 2018, in Denver. Thomas, who eared five straight Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl ring during a prolific receiving career spent mostly with the Broncos, has died at the age of 33. Thomas was found dead in his suburban Atlanta home Thursday night, Dec. 9, 2021, said Officer Tim Lupo, public information officer for the police department in Roswell, Ga.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File
Obit_Thomas_Football_68342 FILE - Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) catches a pass as he is defended by Tennessee Titans cornerback Jason McCourty (30) during the second half of an NFL football game Dec. 11, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. Thomas, who eared five straight Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl ring during a prolific receiving career spent mostly with the Broncos, has died at the age of 33. Thomas was found dead in his suburban Atlanta home Thursday night, Dec. 9, 2021, said Officer Tim Lupo, public information officer for the police department in Roswell, Ga.
AP Photo/James Kenney, File
(1/3)

ATLANTA (AP) — Demaryius Thomas, who earned five straight Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl ring during a prolific receiving career spent mostly with the Denver Broncos, has died at the age of 33.

Thomas was found dead in his suburban Atlanta home Thursday night, said Officer Tim Lupo, public information officer for the police department in Roswell, Georgia.

“Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise,” Lupo said in a statement early Friday.

Thomas last played in the NFL in 2019, playing 11 games with 10 starts for the New York Jets. He officially announced his retirement in June.

