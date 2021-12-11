CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
List of deadliest tornadoes in US since 1900

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 1:10 PM

A list of the 10 deadliest tornadoes in the United States since 1900:

— 695 deaths. March 18, 1925, in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.

— 216 deaths. April 5, 1936, in Tupelo, Mississippi.

— 203 deaths. April 6, 1936, in Gainesville, Georgia.

— 181 deaths. April 9, 1947, in Woodward, Oklahoma.

— 158 deaths. May 22, 2011, in Joplin, Missouri.

— 143 deaths. April 24, 1908, in Amite, Louisiana., and Purvis, Mississippi.

— 116 deaths. June 8, 1953, in Flint, Michigan.

— 114 deaths. May 11, 1953 in Waco, Texas.

— 114 deaths. May 18, 1902 in Goliad, Texas.

— 103 deaths. March 23, 1913, in Omaha, Nebraska.

Source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

