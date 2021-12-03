CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » National News » Homeowner convicted in killings…

Homeowner convicted in killings of 2 teens smoking marijuana

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 12:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has been convicted in the fatal shooting of two teens he found smoking marijuana inside a vehicle in his garage.

Victor Santana, 65, of Dayton will be sentenced later this month after being convicted of murder and felonious assault on Thursday.

Santana shot the two 17-year-olds when he found them inside his detached garage late at night in August 2019, authorities said.

He wanted to use the state’s new “stand your ground” defense but a judge ruled earlier this year that it couldn’t be applied retroactively to the killings of Devin Henderson and Javier Harrison.

His attorney, Lucas Wilder, said Santana saw them go through his front gate and was afraid they were going to come into his house so he got his gun and went outside to find them.

Santana didn’t know whether they had weapons or were going to attack him, Wilder said during the trial.

“In that moment, fear hits him and he decides to shoot,” he said, according to the Dayton Daily News.

Ja’shin Gibson — who was with the teens but was not injured and hid under the car — testified that Santana opened the door and fired shots into the vehicle without warning.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

Navy has fewer vaccinated sailors than previously reported, but still over 97%

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

Senate avoids government shutdown, extends federal funding through February

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up