Feds decline to charge over inmate’s 2018 death in York jail

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Harrisburg say prison guards won’t be charged in the death of an inmate at the York County jail more than three years ago.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Harrisburg announced Thursday there was not enough evidence to pursue a federal criminal civil rights case against jail employees for the April 2018 death of Everett Palmer Jr.

The coroner previously ruled that the 41-year-old resident of Seaford, Delaware, died of complications following an excited state, associated with methamphetamine toxicity, during physical restraint.

Palmer became unresponsive and died at a hospital two days after being jailed on a DUI charge.

