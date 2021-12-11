Chiefs cornerback’s brother fatally stabbed in Louisiana

MINDEN, La. (AP) — The oldest brother of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was killed by a woman in…

MINDEN, La. (AP) — The oldest brother of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was killed by a woman in northern Louisiana on Friday night, police said.

T’Qarontarion “TQ” Harrison was stabbed in Minden, KTBS-TV reported. Police Chief Steve Cropper said the 32-year-old “died from a single stab wound to his back, that punctured his lung.” A large kitchen knife was recovered.

Harrison tried to drive himself to a local hospital but crashed his vehicle into the building, according to Cropper. He was transported to another medical center, where he died following an emergency surgery.

Angela Washington, 47, was arrested and charged with second-degree homicide. Authorities didn’t offer a motive, and it wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Sneed told The Kansas City Star in a story published last month that he credits Harrison for raising him while his parents were in prison. At 9 years old, Harrison changed diapers, ironed clothes and walked his brothers to school.

Harrison referred to 24-year-old Sneed as “my little dude” when talking with the newspaper and described their relationship as “closer than most brothers because of what we went through in life.”

The Chiefs added Sneed to their injury report Saturday and said in a tweet that he was questionable for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, citing “non-injury related reasons (personal).”

