CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » National News » Chiefs cornerback’s brother fatally…

Chiefs cornerback’s brother fatally stabbed in Louisiana

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 5:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MINDEN, La. (AP) — The oldest brother of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was killed by a woman in northern Louisiana on Friday night, police said.

T’Qarontarion “TQ” Harrison was stabbed in Minden, KTBS-TV reported. Police Chief Steve Cropper said the 32-year-old “died from a single stab wound to his back, that punctured his lung.” A large kitchen knife was recovered.

Harrison tried to drive himself to a local hospital but crashed his vehicle into the building, according to Cropper. He was transported to another medical center, where he died following an emergency surgery.

Angela Washington, 47, was arrested and charged with second-degree homicide. Authorities didn’t offer a motive, and it wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Sneed told The Kansas City Star in a story published last month that he credits Harrison for raising him while his parents were in prison. At 9 years old, Harrison changed diapers, ironed clothes and walked his brothers to school.

Harrison referred to 24-year-old Sneed as “my little dude” when talking with the newspaper and described their relationship as “closer than most brothers because of what we went through in life.”

The Chiefs added Sneed to their injury report Saturday and said in a tweet that he was questionable for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, citing “non-injury related reasons (personal).”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | NFL News | Other Sports News | Sports

Energy Dept. backs 17 green federal building upgrades as 'preview' of future spending

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

In JWCC cloud procurement, Pentagon plans a novel approach to competition

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up