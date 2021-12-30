CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » National News » Census Bureau: World grew…

Census Bureau: World grew by 74 million over past year

The Associated Press

December 30, 2021, 2:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The world’s population is projected to be 7.8 billion people on New Year’s Day 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

That represents an increase of 74 million people, or a 0.9% growth rate from New Year’s Day 2021. Starting in the new year, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second, the Census Bureau estimated.

Meanwhile, the U.S. grew by almost 707,000 people over the past year, and the nation’s population is expected to be 332.4 million residents on New Year’s Day 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Census Bureau estimate represents a 0.2% growth rate from New Year’s Day 2021 to New Year’s Day 2022.

Starting in the new year, the U.S. is expected to grow by one person every 40 seconds from births, minus deaths, as well as net international migration. The U.S. is expected to experience a birth every nine seconds and a death every 11 seconds, as well as an additional person from international migration every 130 seconds.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Advocacy group still sees systemic issues with military housing

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up