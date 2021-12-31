CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl and America’s sweetheart, has died. She was 99 years old.

The Associated Press

December 31, 2021, 2:46 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl and America’s sweetheart, has died. She was 99 years old.

