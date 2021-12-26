CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
AP Top U.S. News at 9:59 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 26, 2021, 12:00 AM

Space telescope launched on daring quest to behold 1st stars

Ghislaine Maxwell turns 60 behind bars as verdict looms

Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands

At West Virginia vaccine clinic, pandemic fatigue sets in

EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch

COVID puts a damper on Christmas Eve again around the world

Airlines cancel flights due to COVID staffing shortages

Omicron is latest blow to pandemic-weary front-line workers

Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death

TSA officer saves infant who stopped breathing at airport

