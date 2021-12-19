AP Top U.S. News at 9:22 a.m. EST The Associated Press

Salvation Army official: Theft of toys no victory for Grinch Report: Stabbing of rapper shuts down LA music festival Tornadoes’…

Salvation Army official: Theft of toys no victory for Grinch Report: Stabbing of rapper shuts down LA music festival Tornadoes’ toll: Family members mourn those they lost Security protocols leave threat responses up to schools Hits ‘keep coming’: Hospitals struggle as COVID beds fill Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect Judge finalizes jury instructions at Maxwell sex abuse trial Kim Potter on Daunte Wright death: ‘I’m sorry it happened’ EXPLAINER: Must employers follow Biden’s vaccine mandates? Fire damages huge QVC distribution center in North Carolina Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.