AP Top U.S. News at 9:22 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 19, 2021, 12:00 AM

Salvation Army official: Theft of toys no victory for Grinch

Report: Stabbing of rapper shuts down LA music festival

Tornadoes’ toll: Family members mourn those they lost

Security protocols leave threat responses up to schools

Hits ‘keep coming’: Hospitals struggle as COVID beds fill

Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect

Judge finalizes jury instructions at Maxwell sex abuse trial

Kim Potter on Daunte Wright death: ‘I’m sorry it happened’

EXPLAINER: Must employers follow Biden’s vaccine mandates?

Fire damages huge QVC distribution center in North Carolina

National News

McDonough warns of 'deleterious' impact of full-year continuing resolution on VA operations

USPS keeps 'extraordinary measures' for mail-in ballots in place through 2028 under lawsuit settlement

Smithsonian worried about climate change impact on buildings, artifact storage

CISA updates marching orders for agencies on critical 'Log4j' vulnerability

