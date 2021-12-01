Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Oxford High School in Michigan
Abortion rights at stake in historic Supreme Court arguments
Jan. 6 panel to vote on contempt against former DOJ official
Investigators track ammunition in fatal film set shooting
Councilman Andre Dickens wins Atlanta mayor race over Moore
Abortion debate epicenter: Mississippi clinic stays open
Trial to determine if requiring women board members is legal
In shadow of Texas gas drilling sites, health fears escalate
US moving to toughen testing requirement for travelers
4 jurors seated for Kim Potter trial, many more needed
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.