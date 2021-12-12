Crews search for the missing after devastating tornadoes
List of deadliest tornadoes in US since 1900
EXPLAINER: Was tornado outbreak related to climate change?
In storm’s aftermath, Kentucky residents struggle with loss
Strahan flies to space with astronaut’s daughter: ‘Wow!’
Dole honored in Kansas as tough but compassionate statesman
Back-to-back: Young gives Alabama consecutive Heisman wins
EXPLAINER: What’s behind ‘sordid’ evidence at Potter trial?
Watchdog: Federal anti-terror unit investigated journalists
Aid groups mobilize to help victims of Midwest tornadoes
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.