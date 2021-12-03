AP Top U.S. News at 12:07 a.m. EST The Associated Press

‘The fire that’s here’: US is still battling delta variant Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says ‘we need to be ready’…

‘The fire that’s here’: US is still battling delta variant Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says ‘we need to be ready’ EXPLAINER: Must employers follow Biden’s vaccine mandates? Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states Murder charge for Ohio deputy in Casey Goodson Jr. shooting US started inquiry into Cuomo sexual harassment claims Jobs report preview: Did solid hiring draw in more workers? Deal reached to reduce Yellowstone’s bison herd by 600-900 Ex-Epstein staffer testifies teen accusers visited mansion Live updates: California reports 2nd omicron case in 2 days Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.