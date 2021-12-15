CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
Home » National News » AG : Delaware city's…

AG : Delaware city’s abortion ordinance unconstitutional

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 3:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEAFORD, Del. — A small Delaware city has passed an abortion ordinance that the state’s attorney general has called unconstitutional.

The News Journal reports that the Seaford City Council voted 3-2 on Tuesday in favor of the measure that requires the burial or cremation of “fetal remains” from any abortion performed in the city. Critics argue it creates barriers to abortions, but supporters say it’s about the dignified disposal of remains.

The measure was introduced in September and tabled while the state Department of Justice determined whether it’s “consistent with federal and state law.” Attorney General Kathleen Jennings said Tuesday that state law would preempt the ordinance and it was “fatally subject to injunction because it is unconstitutional.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

DoD chief financial officers can help link ‘the boardroom to the battlespace’

DoD's average housing subsidy sees big increase as real estate continues to get pricier

Senators warn USPS, CBP fall short on legislation to stop opioids in the mail

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up